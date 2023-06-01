Israeli army to conduct navy drills near Lebanese borders

ALBAWABA - Later on Wednesday, the Israeli army announced that naval drills will be conducted near the borders with Lebanon.

"During the maneuver, flares will be fired and explosions will be heard in the area of ​​Kibbutz Rosh HaNikra and Moshav Lehman," the army said, referring to areas located on the Lebanese border, The New Arab reported.

The announcement came hours after the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said Israeli attacked on one of its bases.https://t.co/ky9IVOHLfY — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) June 1, 2023

This naval drill announcement comes just after the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) confirmed losing 5 of its member in what is claimed to be an Israeli airstrike on Lebanese-Syrian borders earlier on Wednesday.

However, Israel later refuted its involvement in the killing of PFLP members.

Some believe that this naval drill will open a war front with Hezbollah on Lebanon's southern borders with Israel. Bordering settlements received warning letters from the Israeli army to stay alert as the Hezbollah threat rises in the area.