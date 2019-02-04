Israeli Army Force 50 Palestinian Families Out of Their Homes for Military Training

Palestinians walk past a house occupied by a group of Israeli settlers the previous day in the divided West Bank town of Hebron. (AFP)

Israeli forces ordered 50 Palestinian families in the northern Jordan Valley to evacuate their homes to make way for active Israeli military training, on Sunday.

Mutaz Bisharat, a Palestinian official who monitors settlement activity in the Jordan Valley/Tubas district, said that Israel ordered 18 families, consisting of 93 individuals, to evacuate the Ras al-Ahmar area, in southern Tubas.

The evacuation orders obliges the families to evacuate their homes from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the 6th and 12th of February.

Additionally, Israeli forces ordered 32 other families, consisting of 218 individuals, to evacuate their homes in Khirbet al-Burj, Ein al-Mayteh and Hammamat al-Maleh areas for the same reason and on the same hours on the 6th of February.

Palestinian residents of the Jordan Valley regularly face evacuations and interruption due to Israeli military exercises on or near their land. The district of Tubas, meanwhile, is one of the occupied West Bank's most important agricultural centers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

According to the Palestinian nonprofit the Applied Research Institute - Jerusalem (ARIJ), more than 400,000 dunams (98,842 acres) of the 720,000 dunams (177,916 acres) that make up the total area of the Jordan Valley has been transformed into closed military and firing zones, with at least 27,000 dunams (6,672 acres) confiscated for illegal Israeli settlement building.

This article has been adapted from its original source.