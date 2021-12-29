Israeli Army Forces Attack The Gaza Strip

  1. Home
Published December 29th, 2021 - 11:16 GMT
Israeli security forces take a position during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators following a protest against the return of Jewish settlers to their area in the occupied-West Bank village of Burqah, near the illegal Israeli outpost of Homesh, on December 23, 2021. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

Israeli forces have carried out attacks on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

According to Israeli media, a civilian was lightly injured after being shot along the border of the northern Gaza Strip which pushed the IDF to use artillery fire towards Hamas posts in Gaza.

Attacks came along with the Palestinian president's visit to Israel where he held talks with the Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz where they discussed security and economic and humanitarian issues as well as tensions in West Bank.

