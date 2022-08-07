The Israeli Army Targets Palestinian Kids in Gaza

ALBAWABA - Israel is clearly targeting women and children in its latest military operation on Gaza that began last Friday afternoon.

The picture speaks for itself; a survivor of the Israeli atrocity committed in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/XWcVaeXzkT — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 6, 2022

The 'militants' which Israel claims to be targeting are kids who are scared of the bombs dominating the Gaza skies.

لمن يهمه الأمر...

جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مستمر في استهداف الأطفال الآمنين العُزل في قطاع غزة المحاصر 💔#غزة_تحت_القصف#غزة_تقصف pic.twitter.com/4s0QEQloWo — رجب النقيب #فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@ragabelnaqeeb) August 6, 2022

Pictures of kids killed by Israeli warplanes are dominating the media.

This is how the young ones were once but no more.

Two Palestinian brothers Ahmed and Momen Al-Nairab who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in North Gaza this evening.

[r] pic.twitter.com/fFofKxVtME — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 6, 2022

Targeting kids appears to be the exercise for so-called professional Israel soldiers, clearly not the ethical nuance armies are supposed to be enthusing:

مؤثر.. صرخات مؤلمة لأطفال مضرجين بدمائهم إثر إصابتهم بقصف الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منطقة رفح في قطاع #غزة pic.twitter.com/f4lu7mAzku — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) August 7, 2022

At least six children were killed in a blast in a residential area near the Jabaliya refugee camp north of the Gaza Strip on Saturday bringing the tally of children killed since Friday to eight. Among them are two brothers aged five and 11 in the Jabaliya refugee camp according to Press TV.

Medical sources in Gaza identified the two brothers killed in the Israeli assault as Moamen Al-Nayrab and Ahmed Al-Nayrab, with the Palestinian Health Ministry saying the regime’s brutal raid had since Friday left at least 34 people dead and 215 wounded the Iranian source added.

Palestinian kids rescued from under the rubble made by Israeli big guns:

A Palestinian child was just rescued from the rubbles of Al-Mudallal family's house which was targeted by Israeli warplanes in Rafah city.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/WIbemGr3NF — Kuffiya (@Kuffiya3) August 6, 2022

Women at the end of the barrel:

لا يخذل الله كل هذا اليقين

كبيرة العمر وكبيرة الثقة بالله تتحدث قرب أنقاض منزلها pic.twitter.com/IPlGqnoHYu — humaid alnuaimi (@humaid22) August 6, 2022

The reaction of the little girl to the bombing:

"All my things are gone!"



Palestinian girl reaction after the Israeli occupation bombed her house... #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/9zOkuVnhsD — Layla Khaled 𓂆 (@LaylaKh87004292) August 7, 2022

Fearing the Israeli bombs:

Palestinian activist filmed a family in Gaza as the gathered at home in fear amid continuing Israeli air strikes.



Israeli jets have pounded the besieged strip for two days, leaving at least 15 Palestinians dead. pic.twitter.com/LT64DZVZep — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 7, 2022

Some of the 'militants' targeted:

Some of the “militants” targeted by Israeli missiles tonight. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/yB7VHRoxCN — Anas Altikriti أنس التكريتي (@anasaltikriti) August 6, 2022

The search continues for those who were buried under the rubble after the Israeli bombing of an inhabited house in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/YtFydFTLcI — Palestine News (@palestinelatest) August 6, 2022

An old Israeli story that begun with its endless wars and bloody mayhem on Gaza.