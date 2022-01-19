Israeli Bulldozers Demolish The Palestinian Salhiyeh Home in Sheikh Jarrah

  1. Home
Published January 19th, 2022 - 11:55 GMT
Razed to the ground
A person walks on the ruins of a Palestinian house demolished by Israeli authorities in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on January 19, 2022 (Ahmed Gharabli/AFP)

ALBAWABA -  Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house at the center of an anti-expulsion campaign in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to Israeli police and local residents and as reported the Turkish News Agency. 

The social media have been carrying the news and tweeting the different demolition stages which was harrowing and with disregards to the people living there. 


Israeli police went to the home of the Salhiyeh family before dawn and assaulted a number of its occupants, Walid Tayeh, the family’s lawyer, told Anadolu Agency.


“Israeli forces demolished the house after evacuating it,” Tayeh said, adding that around 20 people, including the homeowner, were arrested.


Israeli police said in a statement that it enforced a court-approved eviction order of what it called “illegal buildings built on grounds designated for a school.”

The house has been the center of an anti-expulsion campaign since 2017, when Israeli municipal authorities allocated the land of the house to build a school.


The Salhiyeh family have been living in the home since 1948 after they were expelled from the Ein Karen neighborhood of West Jerusalem.

Muna El Kurd, a resident of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood was streaming live the demolition of the home of the Salhiyeh family after Israeli soldiers arrested members if the family and barricaded the neighborhood.

 

