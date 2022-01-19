Israeli Bulldozers Demolish The Palestinian Salhiyeh Home in Sheikh Jarrah

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house at the center of an anti-expulsion campaign in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to Israeli police and local residents and as reported the Turkish News Agency.

🚨 The Israeli Occupation Forces have forcibly demolished Al-Salhiyeh family’s business (plant nursery) in Sheikh Jarrah and are planning to demolish their home. The Salhiyeh family are currently demonstrating on the roof of their house, threatening to burn themselves alive. pic.twitter.com/yw95ySXvPt — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) January 17, 2022

The social media have been carrying the news and tweeting the different demolition stages which was harrowing and with disregards to the people living there.



Israeli police went to the home of the Salhiyeh family before dawn and assaulted a number of its occupants, Walid Tayeh, the family’s lawyer, told Anadolu Agency.

Israeli forces have completely withdrawn from vicinity of Salhiyeh family home in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, leaving behind destruction and steadfastness. pic.twitter.com/tg3rUmNr5Q — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) January 17, 2022



“Israeli forces demolished the house after evacuating it,” Tayeh said, adding that around 20 people, including the homeowner, were arrested.



Israeli police said in a statement that it enforced a court-approved eviction order of what it called “illegal buildings built on grounds designated for a school.”

Large numbers of Israeli police and special forces raided the Salhiyeh home overnight and tore down the house https://t.co/ikrT64Yo9V pic.twitter.com/vX8Ckg2TMp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 19, 2022

The house has been the center of an anti-expulsion campaign since 2017, when Israeli municipal authorities allocated the land of the house to build a school.



The Salhiyeh family have been living in the home since 1948 after they were expelled from the Ein Karen neighborhood of West Jerusalem.

As far as I know there are no journalists in Sheikh Jarrah right now (it's 5:40AM in Jerusalem), but on Muna El-Kurd's IG live stream Israeli bulldozers are demolishing the Salhiyeh house after arresting the family and barricading the neighborhood. — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) January 19, 2022

Muna El Kurd, a resident of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood was streaming live the demolition of the home of the Salhiyeh family after Israeli soldiers arrested members if the family and barricaded the neighborhood.