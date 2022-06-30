Israeli Colonel, Settlers Injured in Palestinian Gunfire

ALBAWABA - The Israeli army announces that an Jewish colonel was wounded as a result of a shootout by Palestinians in the Joseph Tomb area in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank according to Annahar.

The daily reports an number of Jewish settlers were also shot at, adding that according to Hebrew reports, three settlers were shot by Palestinian gunmen during violent armed clashes in the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb that lies to the east of Nablus.

The Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the settlers in the area of ​​Joseph's Tomb, injuring an Israeli colonel and settlers according to the Lebanese daily.