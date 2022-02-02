Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Lands in Bahrain

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2022 - 02:05 GMT
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz makes joint statements with his Greek counterpart (unseen) at the Israeli Defence Minister in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on January 20, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Gantz is scheduled to agree a MOU with the kingdom.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has arrived to Bahrain today for a two-day visit to agree on a defense pact, the Jerusalem post reported.

During the visit, Gantz is scheduled to ink an MOU along with his counterpart Lieutenant General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi as well as Bahrain's Chief of Staff Theyab Bin Saqer Al Nuaimi.

Days ago, Israeli president Isaac Herzog started his first visit to the United Arab Emirates; following the Abraham Accords which was signed between Israel ad three other Arab countries – Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

