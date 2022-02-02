Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Lands in Bahrain

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has arrived to Bahrain today for a two-day visit to agree on a defense pact, the Jerusalem post reported.

#BREAKING Israel Defense Minister arrvies at Bahrain for a first visit, will sign a defense pact with the kindom — Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 2, 2022

During the visit, Gantz is scheduled to ink an MOU along with his counterpart Lieutenant General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi as well as Bahrain's Chief of Staff Theyab Bin Saqer Al Nuaimi.

Days ago, Israeli president Isaac Herzog started his first visit to the United Arab Emirates; following the Abraham Accords which was signed between Israel ad three other Arab countries – Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.