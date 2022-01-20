Israeli Delegation in Sudan - Media Report

  1. Home
Published January 20th, 2022 - 07:36 GMT
An Israeli delegation arrived in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli delegation’s plane first landed in Egypt’s Sharm al-Sheikh city before pursuing to Khartoum, the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported.

No further details were provided by the Israeli broadcaster.

There was no comment from Sudanese authorities on the report.

