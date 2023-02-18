Israeli envoy ejected from African Union summit

ALBAWABA - Israel decried kicking out its envoy from the opening ceremony of the African Union summit held in the capital of Ethiopia on Saturday.

Israeli foreign ministry blamed South Africa and Algeria for the "severe diplomatic breach."

The Israeli delegation was expelled from the African Union summit in Ethiopia.



Since 2021, Israel has had observer status in the African Union, but Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Mauritania have officially objected to that status. pic.twitter.com/jXIXDZE6kY — Mike (@Doranimated) February 18, 2023

Security guards asked the Israeli delegation during the opening ceremony to leave the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, the Walla news site reported.

A video was shared online showing the Israeli delegation, led by Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for Africa Sharon Bar-Li, leaving the summit moments after the discussion.

Deepening security and food crises are at the top of the agenda during the African Union summit which is expected to take place from Feb.17 to Feb. 19.