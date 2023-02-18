  1. Home
  3. Israeli envoy ejected from African Union summit

Published February 18th, 2023 - 03:02 GMT
Angola's President Joao Lourenco (C) leaves the venue of a mini-summit on Peace and Security in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa on February 17, 2023. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)
African Union summit will take place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19

ALBAWABA - Israel decried kicking out its envoy from the opening ceremony of the African Union summit held in the capital of Ethiopia on Saturday.

Israeli foreign ministry blamed South Africa and Algeria for the "severe diplomatic breach."

Security guards asked the Israeli delegation during the opening ceremony to leave the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, the Walla news site reported.

A video was shared online showing the Israeli delegation, led by Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for Africa Sharon Bar-Li, leaving the summit moments after the discussion.

Deepening security and food crises are at the top of the agenda during the African Union summit which is expected to take place from Feb.17 to Feb. 19.

