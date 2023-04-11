  1. Home
Israeli forces arrest 5 Palestinians in Jenin

Published April 11th, 2023 - 07:14 GMT
Jenin
A tear gas canister falls amidst Palestinian youths during clashes as Israeli vehicles move in a convoy during an Israeli army raid in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin after arresting five Palestinian men on Tuesday, local Palestinian media reported on Tuesday. 

Sources said that clashes between resistance fighters and the occupation shortly after Israeli forces raided the Al-Hadaf neighborhood in Jenin and deployed snipers in several buildings.

The Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Border Police in Jenin on Tuesday morning allegedly claimed that the five Palestinians were "planning attacks".

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday under the strict protection of the occupation forces.

On Monday, 1531 Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed rituals.

