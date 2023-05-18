Israeli forces arrest Al-Aqsa Mosque guard

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces arrested Al-Aqsa Mosque guard Mohammad Taybeh, as tension intensifies in Jerusalem, as extremists celebrate the Flag march.

Israeli police tightened their grip on the city of Jerusalem, as clashes between the police and city residents intensify upon the arrival of hundreds of Israelis to the city gates to celebrate Jerusalem Day.

Earlier this morning, Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting a number of Palestinians.

Quds News reported that Mohammad Taybeh, an Al-Aqsa guard has been arrested this afternoon.

Hundreds of marchers have been arriving at the Damascus Gate preparing as the march is prepared to kick off at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Miri Regev, Israel's Minister of Transport and Road Safety, has arrived to participate in the march.

Israeli government deployed 3,200 soldiers to ensure the safety of the marchers.