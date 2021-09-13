Israeli Forces Arrest Tens of Palestinians in The West Bank

An NGO stated on Monday that Israeli forces detained 14 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement five Palestinians were detained in the city of Bethlehem, three in East Jerusalem, two in Jenin, two in Qalqilya and one in Jericho and Ramallah each.

Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids https://t.co/3Z7EwF2IXJ pic.twitter.com/wMIEKarMPF — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) September 13, 2021

One of the detainees was Emad Kemamji, a brother of Eyhem Kamamji, who had tunneled out of a high-security prison in northern Israel last week.

Israeli forces had recaptured four of six detainees, who had escaped from the Gilboa prison on Sept. 6.

The jailbreak has been hailed as a “big victory” by Palestinians, while Israelis decried it as a major security and intelligence failure.

