Israeli Forces Attack 70 Palestinians in The Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have injured nearly 70 Palestinians during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, following an attack by Israeli settlers on Palestinians’ vehicles in the area.

Palestinian media reported that clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinians in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus City, on Sunday night.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service, 15 Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets while 52 others suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling tear gas used by the Israeli troops.

Watch | Israeli occupation forces fire tear gas canisters during a military raid of the neighborhood of Sateh Marhaba in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, today. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/TR4lZVFcR4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 19, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, four Palestinians were injured during an attack by settlers on Palestinians’ vehicles near the village.

The settlers hurled stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles under the protection of the Israeli army.

Last month, an Israeli advocacy group said Israel has been using settler violence as a “strategy” to take over the occupied West Bank and expel Palestinians from their own land.

In a 43-page report released on November 14, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem revealed that settler violence is not a private initiative, but rather works as a “major informal tool” and a “strategy” employed by Tel Aviv to drive Palestinians from farming and pasture lands in the occupied West Bank.

In a separate incident on Sunday night, the Israeli regime’s troops stormed the neighborhood of Sateh Marhaba in the West Bank city of al-Bireh, sparking clashes with Palestinian residents.

The Israeli troops used rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs during their attack.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Palestinians want the occupied West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.