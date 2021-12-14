How Serious Is this Israeli Minister About Ending Settler Violence?

One tweet made by the Israeli Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev, who represents the Labor party, was enough to trigger right-wing anger across Israel, with many voices attacking him and calling on him to rethink his statements.

The fury followed Barlev's meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland with whom he had discussed the situation between Israelis and Palestinians, during which he referred to Israeli settlers' violence, explaining that both the US politician and he were interested in discussing ways to "reduce regional tensions and put an end to settlers' violence."

Israeli minister prompts backlash after vowing action against settler violence: Internal Security Minister Bar-Lev faced an attack from right-wing lawmakers, from the government and opposition alike, after he told a Biden administration official… https://t.co/ZbR4tPwvHC Haaretz pic.twitter.com/dSZqkpZVPt — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) December 13, 2021

These statements angered Israel's conservative politicians who refused to acknowledge violence committed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, who are deemed illegal residents as per international laws.

Amongst the first and loudest voices attacking Omer Barlev was his fellow Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked, who is often referred to as one of the most extreme voices of Israel's right-wing.

Shaked condemned Barlev's tweet and said: "You're confused. The settlers are the salt of the earth. What should shock us are the daily incidents in which stones and Molotov cocktails are thrown at Jews — just because they are Jews — with the assistance of the PA."

.@omerbarlev mentions settler violence and @Ayelet__Shaked says he’s “confused”, calls settlers “salt of the earth”.



She moves on to talk about anti-Jewish violence. Of course all violence is a concern. So why dismiss and ignore settler violence against Palestinians? 1/2 https://t.co/EMFE318LeO — Yachad UK (@YachadUK) December 14, 2021

Online, many people posted photos showing Palestinian protestors in different occasions across the West Bank, suggesting that violence is largely committed by them against Israeli residents of the illegal settlements in 1967 territories.

In response, Barlev tweeted again urging Israelis to face the facts and to stop denying "that extremist settler violence is crossing the whole world and foreign governments are interested in the issue."

אני מבין שבאמת קשה לחלקכם ששמים לכם מראה מול הפנים על כך שאלימות מתנחלים קיצוניים חוצה את כל העולם וממשלות זרות מתעניינות בנושא.

אני ממליץ למי שקשה לו, שישתה כוס מים.

אמשיך להילחם בטרור הפלסטיני כאילו אין אלימות מתנחלים קיצוניים - ובאלימות מתנחלים קיצוניים כאילו אין טרור פלסטיני — עמר בר-לב (@omerbarlev) December 14, 2021

Translation: "I understand that it is really difficult for some of you to accept the fact that extremist settler violence is crossing the whole world and foreign governments are interested in the issue. I recommend a glass of water for those who have difficulty. I will continue to fight Palestinian terrorism as if there is no extremist settler violence - and fight extremist settler violence as if there is no Palestinian terrorism."

Meanwhile, others continued to support Barlev's remarks regarding settlers' violence, posting links of reports by Israeli and international human rights organizations referring to severe attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, such as attacks by the Price Tag movement, that often result in casualties.

The attack on Omer Barlev is interesting for two reasons:

Shows how far the Israeli right would go to deny settler violence, however well documented it is.

Shows the essential role settler violence plays in Israel's project of taking over Palestinian land. https://t.co/U23ZO0Nw6x — Sarit Michaeli (@saritm0) December 14, 2021

However, given the fact that the current Israeli government is formed by the right-wing Yamina alliance casts doubts that Barlev can actually carry on with policies that would anger the country's pro-settlers communities.

Some analysts suggest that Barlev's remarks might have been mandated by necessity during the meeting with the US official who represents the Joe Biden administration which, unlike the former US Presidents, still endorses the two-state solution.