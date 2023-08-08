Israeli forces blow up Palestinian house in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Earlier this morning, Israeli forces stormed the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus and blew up the house of a slain Palestinian Abdel-Fattah Kharousha.

About 60 Palestinians, including 20 children, whose homes were close to the Kharoushas' were witnessed being forcibly ejected from their homes by Israeli police, who then momentarily detained them in a mosque.

Kharousa, who executed a shooting back in February that resulted in the killing of two Israelis in the town of Huwara in Nablus.

Israeli occupation troops destroy Palestinian home in Nablus.



pic.twitter.com/zrirUxUdnE August 8, 2023

As violent clashes broke out between a number of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers, large troops of Israeli forces stormed the eastern part of Nablus and surrounded the home of the family of the slain Palestinian in Askar camp.

According to Ahmed Jibril, the head of ambulance and emergency services at the Red Crescent in Nablus, one young Palestinian was shot in the leg while two others were injured by shrapnel. He added that three Palestinians had also been injured by rubber-coated metal bullets.

Red Crescent crews evacuated a family of five and an elderly woman after they suffocated on deadly gas and dealt with 185 cases of asphyxia. Four cases of people who fell during the clashes were also handled by the Red Crescent crews.