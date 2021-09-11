  1. Home
  3. Israeli Forces Capture Two Palestinian Prisoners Who Escaped

Published September 11th, 2021 - 04:16 GMT
Israeli forces arrest two prisoners who escaped jail days ago
Members of Israeli security forces deploy amid clashes with Palestinian protesters, following a demonstration to support six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel's Gilboa prison, in the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on September 10, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
Palestinian political prisoners Yakub Qadri, (L) 49, and Mahmoud Al-Arda, 46, were arrested by Israeli forces.

Two of the Palestinian political prisoners who escaped prison of Gilboa on September 6 have been caught by the Israeli forces in Nazareth, Israeli media outlets revealed.

The two political prisoners were reportedly extremely exhausted after six days of manhunt when they were caught by the Israeli Police on the outskirts of Nazareth, north of occupied Palestine.

The two were identified as Mahmoud Al-Arda, 46 years old, and Yakub Qadri, 49 years old. Both are from the northern West Bank province of Jenin and are already serving life in prison.

The remaining four prisoners currently remain at large, despite the massive Israeli manhunt across the northern West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories to locate their whereabouts.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

