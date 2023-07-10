Israeli forces caught assaulting protesters opposing judicial amendments

ALBAWABA- Israeli media outlets have shared a disturbing video that depicts Knesset guards attacking Israeli protesters who gathered at the Knesset to demonstrate against proposed judicial amendments. The footage has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the treatment of peaceful protesters.

The incident occurred ahead of the scheduled vote on the controversial "Basic Law: Judiciary" amendment, which is set to take place later today. As tensions rise, protest organizers are gearing up for demonstrations to voice their opposition to the proposed changes.

In an unprecedented move, the Knesset platform was temporarily closed in an attempt to maintain order. However, despite the closure, determined protesters managed to breach security and gain access to the Knesset chamber. Their attempt to join the ongoing session was met with forceful intervention by security guards, resulting in their removal from the premises.

Additionally, in light of the unfolding events, the police conducted an assessment and implemented specific conditions for protests at the airport. These conditions include the prohibition of entry into the passenger hall of Building 3 and the requirement to protest only in designated areas pre-approved by the police.

The incident and the subsequent restrictions imposed on protests highlight the deepening divide over the proposed judicial amendments and the concern for the protection of civil liberties in Israel.

