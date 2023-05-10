  1. Home
  3. Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Qabatiya

Published May 10th, 2023 - 05:50 GMT
Israeli forces, Palestinian men
Palestinian protesters take cover amid clashes with Israeli security forces during a raid in the old city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on May 9, 2023. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the Qabatiya region in Jenin early Wednesday morning.

Also Read2 Palestinians killed in latest Israel strike in Gaza2 Palestinians killed in latest Israel strike in Gaza

The two Palestinians were identified as Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Assaf, 19 and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat, 24.

Israeli forces

Another Palestinian boy, 17, was also wounded in the Israeli army's live bullets in his head and chest. 

According to the Israeli army, the two people allegedly opened fire from a vehicle at Israeli forces during a raid into Qabatiya.

At least 13 people, including six women and four children, were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday morning.

Three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement; Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al-Deen, were also targeted in the attack.

Tags:Israeli forcesIsraelPalestine

