Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians with open fire

ALBAWABA An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 strikes central Turkey according to Reuters. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck central Turkey ...
ALBAWABA -Israeli forces opened fire on three Palestinians inside a vehicle in the al-Tur neighborhood of Nablus, the occupied West Bank city, on Tuesday.
According to witnesses, Israeli forces prevented medical staff from approaching the scene. The forces deliberately targeted CCTV cameras at the scene, in an attempt to conceal any evidence of killing the three Palestinians.