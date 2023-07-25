Breaking Headline

Earthquake

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.7 strikes central Turkey

July 25th, 2023
ALBAWABA An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 strikes central Turkey according to Reuters. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck central Turkey ...
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians with open fire

Published July 25th, 2023 - 05:47 GMT
Israeli army
Israeli armoured vehicles advance during a military raid to search for wanted Palestinians at the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on July 24, 2023. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

ALBAWABA -Israeli forces opened fire on three Palestinians inside a vehicle in the al-Tur neighborhood of Nablus, the occupied West Bank city, on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces prevented medical staff from approaching the scene. The forces deliberately targeted CCTV cameras at the scene, in an attempt to conceal any evidence of killing the three Palestinians. 

 

