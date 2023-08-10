Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Earlier today, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a military raid in the town of Zawata in the West Bank city of Nablus and injured another three in Jerusalem.

Security sources told WAFA news agency that Israeli forces raided the aforementioned area, sparking confrontations with Palestinians, during which a youth identified as Ameer Khalifa, 27, was hit with a bullet to the head.

Khalifa, a resident of 'Ein Beit El Ma Camp, west of the Nablus, was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later.

This brings up the number of Palestinians who have been killed at the hands of Israeli forces since the beginning of the year to 168, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

It comes amid soaring tensions surrounding Israel’s continuing raids into Palestinian areas in the territory and after the release to house arrest of a Jewish settler accused of involvement in the killing last week of a 19-year-old Palestinian man, Arab News reported.

Three Palestinian teenagers were injured Thursday in the city of Jerusalem as a result of an attack by Israeli settlers at a public park.

According to local media, the three Palestinians were immediately moved to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries, with one of them suffering a head injury after an Israeli settler struck him with a sharp weapon.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces invaded a number of Jerusalemite neighborhoods and villages, resulting in clashes with Palestinians during which soldiers used sound grenades and tear gas bombs.