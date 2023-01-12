Israeli forces kill Palestinian at Qalandiya camp

  1. Home
Published January 12th, 2023 - 06:12 GMT
Israeli security forces take position as Palestinians wave national flags during a protest in Beit Dajan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, against the establishment of Israeli outposts, on December 2, 2022. (Photo by ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli raid at Qalandiya refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. 

Samir Awni Aslan, 45, was hit by a live bullet that penetrated his chest on Thursday, moments after Israeli forces arrested his son at the Qalandiya camp, north of Jerusalem.

According to sources, Israeli forces raided Aslan's house to arrest his son, Ramzi, and on their way, the father went to the balcony to say goodbye to his son when he received a bullet to the chest, near the heart.

An unverified video was shared on Twitter showing Israeli forces banning any medical help from reaching the Palestinian man, so he died of his injury. 

A general strike was announced at the refugee camp to mourn Aslan.

