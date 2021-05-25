Israeli Forces Kill a Palestinian Youth in Ramallah

A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, according to a local official.

An Israeli force opened fire on Ahmed al-Fahed in the town of Umm Al-Sharayet, near Ramallah, killing him on the spot, Munir al-Jaghoub, a spokesman for Fatah group, told Anadolu Agency.

Ahmad Jamil al Fahd was killed this morning by under cover Israeli forces in al Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/qATPcvAN3s — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) May 25, 2021

It remains unclear why Israeli forces opened fire on the young Palestinian, and the military has yet to issue a statement.

Eyewitnesses earlier said Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle in the town and killed a Palestinian.



At least 284 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by the Israeli army since April against the backdrop of an Israeli court verdict to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

This morning Israeli forces tried to arrest a Palestinian in #Ramallah and ended up “mistakenly” shooting and killing Ahmad Jameel Fahd from Amaari refugee camp. This is the state’s official armed forces implementing what settlers chant “Death to Arabs” pic.twitter.com/ddhBH5ZrEJ — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) May 25, 2021

Thirteen Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The fighting, the fiercest in years, came to a halt on Friday under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.

