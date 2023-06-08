Israeli forces pull an all-night raid in Ramallah

ALBAWABA - A large Israeli forces troop stormed the West Bank city of Ramallah at midnight determined to demolish the house of the Palestinian prisoner Islam Froukh, which caused clashes between residents of the area and Israeli forces.

Six Palestinians were injured during the confrontations with Israeli forces, three suffered direct rubber bullets injuries to the lower parts of their bodies, and the other three were hit with tear gas bombs and live bullets.

Photojournalist, Moumen Sumrein, was hit in the head by a rubber bullet and reported in stable condition, WAFA News Agency reported.