Russia thwarts alleged attack on 2 nuclear plants

May 25th, 2023
ALBAWABA - The Russian Federal Security Service claimed that it foiled an attempt of a sabotage operation on two nuclear plants on May 9, Victory Day, Russian media outlets revealed ...
  3. Israeli forces raid Aqabat Jabr camp in West Bank

Israeli forces raid Aqabat Jabr camp in West Bank

Published May 25th, 2023 - 05:37 GMT
Israeli Raid
Israeli soldiers leave after a raid at the Balata refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces raid Aqabat Jabr camp in West Bank, injuring 6 Palestinians, one in critical condition.

Around 30 houses were besieged and ransacked by Israeli forces, in what they claim to be a crackdown on outlaws earlier today. Among the houses raided by Israeli commandos was Jihad Abu al-Assal's, the governor of Jericho.

Clashes erupted between Palestinians when Israeli soldiers arrested 12 Palestinians, and they continued into the early hours of the morning. Confrontations and Israeli soldiers barring camp entrances and exits made it difficult for ambulance vehicles to enter, and for emergency staff to carry the injured to hospitals.

  

Tags:Aqbat JabrIsraeli RaidPalestineWest Bank

