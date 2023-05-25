ALBAWABA - Israeli forces raid Aqabat Jabr camp in West Bank, injuring 6 Palestinians, one in critical condition.

Around 30 houses were besieged and ransacked by Israeli forces, in what they claim to be a crackdown on outlaws earlier today. Among the houses raided by Israeli commandos was Jihad Abu al-Assal's, the governor of Jericho.

Clashes erupted between Palestinians when Israeli soldiers arrested 12 Palestinians, and they continued into the early hours of the morning. Confrontations and Israeli soldiers barring camp entrances and exits made it difficult for ambulance vehicles to enter, and for emergency staff to carry the injured to hospitals.