ALBAWABA - Israeli special forces raid Balata camp in the West Bank, besieging a house in the area. Red Crescent crews move to the area, with news of a number of injuries reported.

#BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces storm the Balata refugee camp in Nablus. pic.twitter.com/ZyTQWIjkpU — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 13, 2023