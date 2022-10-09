Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Houses After Soldier is Killed

Israeli forces targeted Palestinian houses inside the Shuafat camp and the Anata district in occupied Jerusalem, Saturday night, looking for the so-called the 'Shuafat checkpoint operator'.

Israeli security forces have launched a mass manhunt of the Palestinian who carried out an armed attack on a military checkpoint at Shuafat which lead to the death of an Israeli soldier identified as Noa Lazar.

Scores of Israeli occupation forces raided the occupied Jerusalem neighborhoods of Shuafat Camp and Anata last night, after an Israeli soldier was killed and two others injured in a shooting operation at Shuafat military checkpoint.

Two other soldiers were injured in the deadly attack.

According to Israeli sources, a 22-year-old Palestinian was inside a car near the military checkpoint before getting out and opening fire before running into the camp.