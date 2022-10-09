  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Houses After Israeli Soldier is Killed

Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Houses After Soldier is Killed

Published October 9th, 2022 - 09:45 GMT
Israeli forces
Israeli security forces deploy following a shooting attack at a checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on October 8, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israeli forces targeted Palestinian houses inside the Shuafat camp and the Anata district in occupied Jerusalem, Saturday night, looking for the so-called the 'Shuafat checkpoint operator'.

Also ReadVIRAL: Palestinian Girl Shoved, Pinned Down by Israeli Soldiers is BeatenVIRAL: Palestinian Girl Shoved, Pinned Down by Israeli Soldiers is Beaten

Israeli security forces have launched a mass manhunt of the Palestinian who carried out an armed attack on a military checkpoint at Shuafat which lead to the death of an Israeli soldier identified as Noa Lazar.

Two other soldiers were injured in the deadly attack. 

According to Israeli sources, a 22-year-old Palestinian was inside a car near the military checkpoint before getting out and opening fire before running into the camp.

Tags:PalestineIsraelConflictShuafat

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...