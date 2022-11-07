  1. Home
  3. Israeli forces raid school near Nablus

Published November 7th, 2022 - 09:52 GMT
Israeli forces
Israeli security forces take cover from Palestinian stone-throwers amid clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron on November 4, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday raided a school serving the villages of As-Sawiya and al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli forces threatened students and teachers of opening gunfire at them.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local anti-occupation activist, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the school twice in the morning and threatened to open fire at any student who allegedly throws stones at them.

The school, located along route 60 connecting the northern and the central districts of the West Bank, has been a frequent target of attacks by Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

