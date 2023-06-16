Israeli forces repress protests in Jerusalem

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces repress protestors and activists in the old city of Jerusalem as they were protesting the forced displacement of the Sub Laban family in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces assaulted a number of Jerusalimites and activists who were demonstrating against the Israeli forced evection policies against residents of Jerusalem in the Aqabat al-Khaldia quarter in the Old City.

The protestors stood in solidarity with Nora Ghaith, 68, and Mustafa Sub Laban, 72, who received a forced eviction notice by Israeli police earlier in May, clearing the way for their home to be seized by Galicia Trust, a settler organization that has been engaged in a legal battle since 2010 to evict the Sub Laban family.

Palestinian woman raises the flag of Palestine in front of her house which is to be demolished by the lsraeli occupation authorities in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/xQqSHf04qF — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 16, 2023

As they stood their ground against the harassment by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces, the protestors held up banners with the words "Save the Sub Laban family" and "Displacement is a war crime" written on them. Settlers were seen yelling racist epithets. As they attempted to knock down the banners and beat anyone standing in their way.

Israeli High Court had previously ruled in favor of Galicia Trust, a settler organization that has been engaged in a legal battle since 2010 to evict the Sub Laban family, allowing them to take over the property, resulting in evicting the elderly couple out of their home.

The Israeli authorities are no new to forcibly displacing Jerusalimites

In 2021, as a number of families faced being forcibly evicted and having their homes demolished in what was deemed as a dangerous escalation in Israel's assault on Palestinians, violence and rage erupted throughout Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the occupied territories.