Israeli Forces Shoot to Death 2 Palestinians in Nablus

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces’ live fire in the al-Ghawi area, east of the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on predawn Wednesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that two Palestinians identified as Raed Hashem Muhammad Hamdan, 21, Zaid Imad Muhammad Nuri, 20, were shot and killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli forces opened fire towards a vehicle in which Hamdan and Nuri were riding in the al-Ghawi area in Nablus City’s Amman Street, killing them right away.

Spokesperson of the Palestinian Red Crescent, Ahmad Jibril, told Ma’an that Israeli forces opened fire at the vehicle in Amman Street, prevented Red Crescent teams from approaching Hamdan and Nuri’s bodies and opened fire at their ambulance before Israeli soldiers transferred the bodies to inside the Huwwara military camp.

Jibril added 12 Palestinian were injured, with rubber-coated steel bullets and shrapnel, during clashes that erupted in Nablus after some 1,000 Israeli settlers raided Joseph’s Tomb under armed security by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army claimed that an explosive device was thrown at an Israeli patrol, securing settlers’ visit to Joseph’s Tomb, from inside a vehicle to which Israeli soldiers responded by opening live fire, killing Hamdan and Nuri.

Jibril added that 15 more Palestinians suffered from tear-gas suffocation.

Palestinian security sources confirmed that more than 1,000 Israeli settlers had raided Joseph’s Tomb via twenty buses.

Israeli forces went up rooftops of surrounding buildings to secure the settlers’ visit.

This article has been adapted from its original source.