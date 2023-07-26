Israeli forces storm Al-Ayn camp in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces have reportedly stormed Al-Ayn camp in the West Bank city of Nablus and besieged a house around the area.

One injury has been reported, as ambulance crews were seen being transferred to a nearby hospital.

#فيديو | لحظة نقل إحدى الإصابات من مخيم العين في مدينة نابلس. pic.twitter.com/5fWPwaUFlx July 26, 2023

Videos of the moment Israeli tanks were seen storming the camp circulated the internet, as residents of the area took refuge in their houses worried about what the upcoming hours got in store for them.

مصادر محلية: جيبات الاحتلال تقتحم نابلس بأعداد كبيرة. pic.twitter.com/dhZTaMOrKG — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 26, 2023

Israeli drones were seen flying over Al-Ayn camp as the army invaded the area earlier today.