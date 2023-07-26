Israeli forces storm Al-Ayn camp in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Moldova announces that it will be reducing the number of staff members of the Russian embassy in Chisinau. This follows after Moldova summoned Russia's ambassador in Chisinau after ...
ALBAWABA - Israeli forces have reportedly stormed Al-Ayn camp in the West Bank city of Nablus and besieged a house around the area.
One injury has been reported, as ambulance crews were seen being transferred to a nearby hospital.
Videos of the moment Israeli tanks were seen storming the camp circulated the internet, as residents of the area took refuge in their houses worried about what the upcoming hours got in store for them.
Israeli drones were seen flying over Al-Ayn camp as the army invaded the area earlier today.