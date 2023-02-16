Israeli Foreign Minister visits Ukraine for first time since outbreak of war

ALBAWABA - Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, arrived in Kyiv, on Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. It is slated that during this visit he will announce the resumption of work again in the Israeli embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Cohen is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other officials, in order to discuss recent developments regarding the war with Russia, especially as its first anniversary approaches.

In a tweet Cohen posted on his Twitter account, he wrote: "I arrived in Kyiv this morning, for the first visit of an Israeli minister to Ukraine since the beginning of the war".

"During my meeting with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba, we will discuss the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Kiev", he added.

The war in Ukraine prompted the suspension of the activities of the Israeli embassy in Kyiv.

Cohen's visit comes at a time when Israel is avoiding aiding Ukraine militarily, reportedly fearing a harsh reaction from Moscow.

The Israeli Foreign Minister expressed to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba earlier his intention to visit Kyiv and to be the first minister from the Middle East to visit the city in the near future.

FM @elicoh1 visited Bucha, a suburb of Kiev badly damaged at the beginning of the war.



FM Cohen: It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the harsh sights and horror stories that I have heard and been exposed to.



Israel condemns any intentional harm to innocents. pic.twitter.com/8XNZoD0SAo — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) February 16, 2023

He had also informed him that his country's embassy would return to continue its full activity in the coming weeks.

Cohen also informed his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, that he intends to visit the Ukrainian capital soon, at a time when Washington is pressuring Tel Aviv to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons.

Israel had sought to remain neutral in this conflict, especially since it has a privileged relationship with Moscow, the Russian capital, and therefore it refused to supply Kyiv with weapons, despite repeated requests from the Ukrainian president.