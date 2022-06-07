  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Is The Israeli Government Nearing Collapse?

Is Israeli Government Nearing to Collapse?

Published June 7th, 2022 - 06:46 GMT
Israeli government could collapse over failure to pass bill upholding settler law
In this file photo taken on May 29, 2022, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.(Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
Bill considered 'test' for government's future

Israel’s coalition government failed on Monday to pass a bill renewing the legal status of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. 

Also ReadHamas Calls For Unity to Fight The Israeli OccupationHamas Calls For Unity to Fight The Israeli Occupation

The Israeli Parliament voted on the bill, which extends legal protections for settlers living in the territory.

The vote was defeated by a 58-52 margin in the 120-seat Knesset.

The bill was considered "a test" for the eight-party coalition government in Israel, which lost its parliamentary majority with the deputies that had recently withdrawn their support.

Speaking in parliament ahead of the vote, Justice Minister Gideon Saar said that if the bill is not passed, Israeli police would not be able to catch those who have committed crimes and fled to the occupied lands, adding Israeli police would not be able to operate in the settlements legally and the region would become a "crime hotspot."

Saar warned last month that the governing coalition may not survive unless it passes the legislation.


"A heavy blow to the coalition" and "The beginning of the end for the coalition" were among the headlines that were used by local media after the vote.

The coalition government was established in June 2021 with the confidence of 61 deputies, consisting of the eight parties.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli parliamentIsraelisraeli governmentsettler lawWest Bank

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...