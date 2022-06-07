Is Israeli Government Nearing to Collapse?

Israel’s coalition government failed on Monday to pass a bill renewing the legal status of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Parliament voted on the bill, which extends legal protections for settlers living in the territory.

The vote was defeated by a 58-52 margin in the 120-seat Knesset.

The bill was considered "a test" for the eight-party coalition government in Israel, which lost its parliamentary majority with the deputies that had recently withdrawn their support.

Speaking in parliament ahead of the vote, Justice Minister Gideon Saar said that if the bill is not passed, Israeli police would not be able to catch those who have committed crimes and fled to the occupied lands, adding Israeli police would not be able to operate in the settlements legally and the region would become a "crime hotspot."

Saar warned last month that the governing coalition may not survive unless it passes the legislation.



"A heavy blow to the coalition" and "The beginning of the end for the coalition" were among the headlines that were used by local media after the vote.

The coalition government was established in June 2021 with the confidence of 61 deputies, consisting of the eight parties.

