Israeli Injured in a shooting in Nablus

Published August 2nd, 2023 - 09:58 GMT
ALBAWABA - An Israeli has been injured in a shooting in the West Bank city of Nablus. 

Israeli Broadcasting Service announced that an Israeli woman was slightly injured in a shooting in the Jordan Valley. Israeli forces have also closed off Al-Hamra checkpoint in Jordan Valley following the shooting incident.

 

