Israeli Injured in a shooting in Nablus

ALBAWABA - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Jordan, local media reported. The UAE president was welcomed by Jordanian King Abdullah II ...
ALBAWABA - An Israeli has been injured in a shooting in the West Bank city of Nablus.
Israeli Broadcasting Service announced that an Israeli woman was slightly injured in a shooting in the Jordan Valley. Israeli forces have also closed off Al-Hamra checkpoint in Jordan Valley following the shooting incident.