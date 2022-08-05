Israel Kills Eight in Multiple Strikes on Gaza

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Eight people were killed in Gaza because of an Israeli military air raid.

Social media reports are rife of the latest military action on the Gaza strip by the Israeli army. Among those killed is the head of the military wing of Islamic Jihad Taysir al Jabari.

Several Palestinians were killed today following the Israeli occupation’s aggression against Gaza. One of them is this 5 y/o child.



The occupation’s barbarism (and the international community’s effort to turn a blind eye to it) knows no bounds.#غزة_تحت_القصف #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/AgSIdKJpGi — Velvet | ڤيلڤت 🇵🇸 #DroneAssad (@proud_damascene) August 5, 2022

At least 8 Palestinians were killed, including a 5-year-old girl, and 44 others wounded today in a series of Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip, including a residential apartment in neighborhood of Al-Rimal in Gaza City, according to local and media sources, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

An Islamic Jihad member told the Al-Jazeera network Taysir al-Jabari, commander of the northern region of Saraya al-Quds, was killed during the raids according to Anadolu.

After Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill leader in Islamic Jihad, Palestinian militias announce end of mediation talks with Israel sponsored by Egypt. Israel committed a breach of trust through Egyptian mediation. https://t.co/Eydw1xW2D0 — David M. Witty (@DavidMWitty1) August 5, 2022

The Islamic Jihad movement has responded to the attack by confirming that it will not allow "the enemy to pass its policies aimed at undermining the resistance and national steadfastness," the Turkish news agency stated.

Meanwhile, a WAFA correspondent said Israeli warplanes attacked an apartment in a high-rise building in Al-Rimal neighborhood, causing the injury of Palestinian residents, including serious cases.

Several other Palestinians, including children, were also injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Fakhari neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

Warplanes also attacked targets in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip, as well as in Khan Yunis in the south of the enclave, Wafa added.