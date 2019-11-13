Israeli Minister Vows to Assassinate More Palestinians

Israel's temporary security minister Naftali Bennett threatened yet more Palestinian leaders after the killing of an Islamic Jihad commander in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Far-right Naftali Bennet on Wednesday morning sent a threat to Palestinian officials as Israel's military continues to bomb civilians in Gaza.

"This morning we send a clear message to all our enemies on all fronts: whoever plans to target us in the daytime will never be safe for the night to pass," he said.

Despite the continuation of bloodshed and rise in Palestinian deaths, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Wednesday that Israel is not looking to escalate the deadly violence.

"Our destination is not for escalation, and this may continue for a while. It is better to recognize this jihad, now, than when it is too late for them."

"We are very determined, and we are determined to defend our country," Netanyahu said. "If they believe these rockets will weaken us, they are wrong. They have one option: to stop or take more and more strikes."

Read more: Baha Abu al-Ata: Who was the secretive Islamic Jihad leader assassinated by Israel?

Tensions escalated between Gaza and Israel after Israel's military killed a commander of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Islamic Jihad's armed wing announced the death of the commander in Gaza City after Israel confirmed it had targeted Baha Abu Al-Ata, 42, in a strike. The group said Ata's wife was also killed.

The attack prompted retaliatory rocket fire and fears of a severe escalation in violence. Gaza's health ministry places the current toll of at least 18 people killed and 25 wounded.

This article has been adapted from its original source.