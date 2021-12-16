  1. Home
  Israeli Missile Attack Kills One Soldier in Syria

Israeli Missile Attack Kills One Soldier in Syria

Israeli missile attack kills a Syrian soldier
An Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome" deployed for the first time today in Beer Sheva, southern Israel on March 27, 2011. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Israeli missile strike kills Syrian soldier

The Israeli forces has conducted a new missile attack against southern Syria, killing one Syrian soldier.

Citing a "military source," the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the "Israeli enemy targeted "the suburbs of the country's capital Damascus at 12:50 a.m. (local time) on Thursday."

The source said the airstrike came from the direction of Syria's Golan Heights that is under Tel Aviv's occupation.

The strikes activated Syria's air defenses that intercepted and brought down most of the incoming projectiles, the report said.


Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Israeli regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as a launch pad for its attacks on the Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Tel Aviv claims that its attacks target alleged supplies that are headed for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. On countless occasions, though, the strikes have targeted the reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.

The regime has also been providing safe passage and medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists, who flee the allies’ defensive operations.

