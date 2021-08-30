  1. Home
Israeli Official Denies There is a Political Process With The Palestinians

Published August 30th, 2021 - 12:07 GMT
No political process with Palestinians, Israeli official said.
Israeli soldiers deploy to disperse Palestinian protesters lifting national flags as they approach a previously-evacuated Israeli army camp that was taken over by settlers, at Tayasir checkpoint east of Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank, on July 31, 2021. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Highlights
Israeli defense minister met Sunday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah

There will not be political process or any peace negotiations with the Palestinians, an Israeli official close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed on Monday.

The comments came one day following a meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

"This is a meeting that deals with the security issues. There is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians nor will there be," the official said in statements cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.


Sunday’s meeting between Abbas and Gantz was the first between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority (PA) since 2014 when Abbas met with then Israeli Justice Minister Tzipi Livni in London.

"This evening I met with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to discuss security-policy, civilian and economic issues," Gantz tweeted after his meeting with Abbas.

Gantz added that Israel seeks to take measures to strengthen the Palestinian Authority's economy, but didn't give further details.

 

