Palestinian President, Israeli Defense Minister Meet in Ramallah

Published August 30th, 2021 - 06:52 GMT
Mahmoud Abbas met Gantz
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on August 22, 2021. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
Event is highest-level meeting since new Israeli government formed in June

Local sources revealed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday.

The event was the highest-level meeting between Palestinians and Israelis since the formation of the new Israeli government in June.

During the meeting, the security and economic situations in Gaza and the West Bank were addressed, and Israel assured the Palestinian side they will take measures to strengthen the Palestinian economy, Gantz said on Twitter.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of Abbas' Fatah Central Committee and head of the Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs, confirmed that "all aspects" of Palestinian-Israeli relations were discussed during the meeting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

