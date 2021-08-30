Palestinian President, Israeli Defense Minister Meet in Ramallah

Local sources revealed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday.

The event was the highest-level meeting between Palestinians and Israelis since the formation of the new Israeli government in June.

وزير إعلام الاحتلال: "اللقاء بين عباس وغانتس ناقش قدرة السلطة على السيطرة الأمنية والتنسيق الأمني". pic.twitter.com/aLT4yEKccx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 30, 2021

During the meeting, the security and economic situations in Gaza and the West Bank were addressed, and Israel assured the Palestinian side they will take measures to strengthen the Palestinian economy, Gantz said on Twitter.



Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of Abbas' Fatah Central Committee and head of the Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs, confirmed that "all aspects" of Palestinian-Israeli relations were discussed during the meeting.

