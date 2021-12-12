  1. Home
Israeli PM Bennett on a 'Surprise' Visit to UAE

Published December 12th, 2021 - 08:24 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gives a speech during a ceremony for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah for Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem on November 29, 2021. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)
It is the first official visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to UAE.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to head to UAE in an official, surprise visit to UAE, local Israeli media reported on Sunday.

During the visit, Bennett is set to meet Emirati officials including MBZ, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On the other hand, the main reason of the visit is still unknown, but according to the Jerusalem Post this is the highest-level public visit since the signing of the Abrahamic Accords last year.

Four Arab countries including UAE, Sudan, Morocco and Bahrain, have announced normalizing relations with Israel last year.

The Abraham Accords were signed in the White House by the Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former US President Donald Trump on September 15, 2020.

