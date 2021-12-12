Israeli PM Bennett on a 'Surprise' Visit to UAE

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to head to UAE in an official, surprise visit to UAE, local Israeli media reported on Sunday.

#BREAKING #Israel PM Bennett will travel today to the UAE and will meet MBZ, in a first official visit by an Israeli PM — Guy Elster (@guyelster) December 12, 2021

During the visit, Bennett is set to meet Emirati officials including MBZ, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On the other hand, the main reason of the visit is still unknown, but according to the Jerusalem Post this is the highest-level public visit since the signing of the Abrahamic Accords last year.

Four Arab countries including UAE, Sudan, Morocco and Bahrain, have announced normalizing relations with Israel last year.

The Abraham Accords were signed in the White House by the Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former US President Donald Trump on September 15, 2020.