Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to Visit The US in August

Published July 15th, 2021 - 07:20 GMT
Bennet to meet Biden in the White House next month in the US
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 11, 2021. RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expected to visit the United States next month. The Premier is set to hold talks with the US President Joe Biden, according to Channel 12 news.

Bennett is considering holding the trip on a weekend, in an effort to avoid any danger of missing crucial Knesset votes back at home while he’s unable to attend, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the matter tells The Times of Israel.

The trip would be the first meeting between Bennett and Biden and the premier’s first public international trip since taking office last month.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

© 2021 The Times of Israel. All rights reserved.

