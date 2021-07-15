Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to Visit The US in August

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expected to visit the United States next month. The Premier is set to hold talks with the US President Joe Biden, according to Channel 12 news.

Bennett is considering holding the trip on a weekend, in an effort to avoid any danger of missing crucial Knesset votes back at home while he’s unable to attend, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the matter tells The Times of Israel.

The trip would be the first meeting between Bennett and Biden and the premier’s first public international trip since taking office last month.



