  3. Israeli Police Arrest 34 Anti-Govt Protesters in a 2000-Persons Rally Denouncing Netanyahu

Published July 22nd, 2020 - 11:46 GMT
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, on July 21, 2020. Netanyahu, 70, was indicted in January for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three cases. He denies all the charges and accuses the media and legal officials of a witch hunt. Menahem KAHANA / AFP
Highlights
Thirty-four people, among around 2,000 protesters, were held by police accused of public order offences

Israeli police have arrested dozens of anti-government protesters during a mass demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, national daily, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Thirty-four people, among around 2,000 protesters, were held by police accused of public order offences and assaulting police officers.

The protest took place outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, amid growing  public dismay over the worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

 

The police earlier approved the protests, and announced they were blocking some roads to give way to the demonstrators.

The protest remained largely peaceful, according to the report, with a few disturbances throughout the evening.

This article has been adapted from its original source

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

