Israeli Police Arrest 34 Anti-Govt Protesters in a 2000-Persons Rally Denouncing Netanyahu

Israeli police have arrested dozens of anti-government protesters during a mass demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, national daily, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Thirty-four people, among around 2,000 protesters, were held by police accused of public order offences and assaulting police officers.

The protest took place outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, amid growing public dismay over the worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

The police earlier approved the protests, and announced they were blocking some roads to give way to the demonstrators.

The protest remained largely peaceful, according to the report, with a few disturbances throughout the evening.

