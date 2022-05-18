Israeli Police Arrests The 'Coffin Protector' Amro Abu Khudeir

Israeli forces have arrested Shireen Abu Akleh's pallbearer named Amro Abu Khudeir a few days after the funeral of the Palestinian journalist who was killed by Israeli live bullets on May 11th, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Abu Khudeir's lawyer, the 34-year-old was arrested last Monday by the Israeli forces at his house in the Shuafat area, East Jerusalem. According to sources, Amro is being held to be questioned about events regarding the journalist's funeral.

Amro Abu Khudeir, perhaps the most prominently filmed of the pallbearers, was nicknamed “the coffin protector” after stubbornly and bravely holding onto it despite being aggressively beaten with batons by the police. — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 18, 2022

Khaldoun Najm, the lawyer of Amro Abu Khudeir revealed that the pallbearer had been held in solitary confinement since his arrest.

During the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, Abu Khudeir was nicknamed by activists and pro-Palestinian advocates as “the coffin protector”.