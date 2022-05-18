  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Police Arrests The 'Coffin Protector' Amro Abu Khudeir

Israeli Police Arrests The 'Coffin Protector' Amro Abu Khudeir

Published May 18th, 2022 - 11:30 GMT
the coffin protector, Amro Abu Khudeir
Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media's most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Israeli forces have arrested Shireen Abu Akleh's pallbearer named Amro Abu Khudeir a few days after the funeral of the Palestinian journalist who was killed by Israeli live bullets on May 11th, Al Jazeera reported

Also ReadShireen Abu Akleh and Brent Renaud: Same Death, Different HeadlinesShireen Abu Akleh and Brent Renaud: Same Death, Different Headlines

According to Abu Khudeir's lawyer, the 34-year-old was arrested last Monday by the Israeli forces at his house in the Shuafat area, East Jerusalem. According to sources, Amro is being held to be questioned about events regarding the journalist's funeral.

Khaldoun Najm, the lawyer of Amro Abu Khudeir revealed that the pallbearer had been held in solitary confinement since his arrest.

During the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, Abu Khudeir was nicknamed by activists and pro-Palestinian advocates as “the coffin protector”.

Tags:PalestineIsraelAmro Abu Khudeir

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...