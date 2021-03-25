The Israeli Polls Show No Hope For Peace

  1. Home
An elderly Palestinian man walks amidst clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, after Israeli settlers announced that they would visit a historic site in the village on March 23, 2021. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Mohammad Shtayyeh: Israeli poll results leave no space for peace between Israel and Palestine.

The preliminary results of the Israeli parliamentary polls do not present any prospect for a peace between Palestine and Israel, the Palestinian prime minister said on Wednesday.

Visiting Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Mohammad Shtayyeh said: "The political agendas of the winning parties in the Israeli election show that there will be no political partner for Palestine in the peace process.”

Shtayyeh also said that results show the dominance of the far-right in Israeli politics.

According to preliminary poll results the Israeli media announced late Tuesday, Netanyahu’s Likud party won 30 seats in parliament. The polls showed that Netanyahu’s camp, comprising the Likud and allied right-wing parties, fell short of winning 61 seats in the Knesset required to form a government, gaining only 59 seats.


The poll results show that the right-wing parties, some of them are anti-Netanyahu, dominate the Knesset.

Shtayyeh called on international community to "stop Israeli attacks on Palestinian land, water and property."

Palestine is ready to be "a partner in any serious and real peace process," the premier added.

Negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides have stalled since April 2014 upon Tel Aviv’s refusal to release Palestinian detainees, to stop its illegal settlement activities, and to accept the borders before the June 1967 war as a basis for the two-state solution.

