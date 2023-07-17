Israeli president to hold official visit to US

ALBAWABA - Israeli president Isaac Herzog will be heading to the United States on Monday for an official visit, Israeli media reported.

Herzog is expected to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during his visit to the White House.

Furthermore, the Israeli president will also hold talks with members of Congress as well as he is scheduled to hold meetings with senior American officials, a statement by Herzog's office read.

According to the statement, the visit comes "to strengthen the relations and the partnership between the US and Israel and to reflect the deep ties between the two countries."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzo (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / POOL / AFP)

Earlier in July, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said in a press conference that she will not be attending Israeli President’s Isaac Herzog upcoming joint address to Congress.

Following the Congresswoman's statement, other lawmakers; including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman, have joined Ilhan Omar in her decision and said they refuse to attend the Congress session with Herzog.

Some media sources claimed that the visit comes to also decrease tension between the United States and Israel since the return of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into power.

Netanyahu, however, was not invited to visit the U.S. since he returned.