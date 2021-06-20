The Israeli President to Visit The White House Late June

  1. Home
US President Joe Biden waves before boarding his SUV upon arrival at Delaware National Guard Air Base on June 18, 2021 in New Castle, Delaware. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP
Israeli President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel,' says White House

US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House on June 28, a White House spokeswoman said Saturday.

"President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," Jen Psaki said in a statement.

She said the visit by the outgoing president would be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region.

Rivlin’s term is due to end July 7 after the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in early June elected Isaac Herzog as new president to succeed Rivlin.


Herzog, a former Labor Party leader, became Israel’s eleventh president.

"As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years," she added.

