The Israeli President to Visit The White House Late June

US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House on June 28, a White House spokeswoman said Saturday.

"President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," Jen Psaki said in a statement.

President Reuven Rivlin will visit President Joe Biden at the White House on June 28.



It is expected to be the last foreign trip in office for Rivlin, whose term ends July 7.



https://t.co/tytCGg8Fty — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) June 19, 2021

She said the visit by the outgoing president would be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region.

Rivlin’s term is due to end July 7 after the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in early June elected Isaac Herzog as new president to succeed Rivlin.



Herzog, a former Labor Party leader, became Israel’s eleventh president.

"As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years," she added.

US President @JoeBiden will host Israel's outgoing @PresidentRuvi Rivlin in the White House on June 28.https://t.co/vfeBcYmPEP — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 19, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.