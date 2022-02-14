Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Lands in Bahrain

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lands in Manama. This is his first-ever visit to Bahrain and seen as a historic one to build relations between Israel and the Gulf countries.

Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to #Bahrain in a first official visit of its kind. #NoToNormalization pic.twitter.com/oZf1QqIykg — Aljarmaqnews (@Aljarmaqnetnews) February 14, 2022

The social media and news website are carrying the news at lenght. This is the first official visit by the Israeli Prime Minister to the Gulf country upon the invitation of Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

#Israel #Bahrain : Surprise visit to Bahrain by Naftali Bennett in a first for an Israeli prime minister #البحرين pic.twitter.com/rWF0KwcqBF — sebastian usher (@sebusher) February 14, 2022

During his overnight visit Bennett will also meet with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Tuesday.

These are the "reforms" they were talking about. The illegitimate state of Bahrain bends over backwards to host Naftali Bennett. I wash my hands completely of anyone who still has faith in this regime. https://t.co/iHxh3WVoHj — Cylinder🇵🇸 (@us6uwana) February 14, 2022

Bennett was greated at the Manama's International Airport by the Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

In surprise trip, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit Bahrain, the first-ever official visit by an Israeli premier to the country, with expected meetings with Bahrain's king n his private palace, as well as with pm and crown prince. https://t.co/lINczKgCPX — Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) February 14, 2022



Bahraini signed the Abrahram Accords to normalize relations with Israel at the White House in September 2020 with the UAE.

