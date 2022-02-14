  1. Home
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Lands in Bahrain

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lands in Manama. This is his first-ever visit to Bahrain and seen as a historic one to build relations between Israel and the Gulf countries. 

The social media and news website are carrying the news at lenght. This is the first official visit by the Israeli Prime Minister to the Gulf country upon the invitation of Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

During his overnight visit Bennett will also meet with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Tuesday.

Bennett was greated at the Manama's International Airport by the Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. 


Bahraini signed the Abrahram Accords to normalize relations with Israel at the White House in September 2020 with the UAE. 
 

