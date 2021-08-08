Israeli Resumes Attack on Gaza

According to Palestinian security sources, Israeli jets have carried out several attacks in multiple places on Gaza Strip on Friday night.

Israeli Warplanes carry out strikes in Gaza https://t.co/jkC3RdkzKY — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) August 7, 2021

The Israeli bombing targeted a hill in the northern Gazan city of Jabalia. Palestinian sources reported that three Palestinian homes were affected by the Israeli attacks; one was directly hit by large shrapnel.

Medical sources have confirmed that there were no casualties.

Israel claimed the attacks came in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel that caused fires in several fields in border towns.

Photos documenting some of the damage resulting from the Israeli airstrikes on #Gaza carried out last night. pic.twitter.com/M8rq8H2Kg0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 7, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.