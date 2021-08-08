Israeli Resumes Attack on Gaza

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2021 - 07:59 GMT
Gaza strip comes under attack
Shootings from the Palestinian territory light-up the night sky in Gaza city, on July 3, 2021, in response to the bombing of Israeli planes on Gaza military targets. Israel attacked Gaza military targets late July 3, 2021, the army and Palestinian sources said, after incendiary balloons from the Palestinian territory caused fires in Israel in recent days. / AFP / MOHAMMED ABED

According to Palestinian security sources, Israeli jets have carried out several attacks in multiple places on Gaza Strip on Friday night.

The Israeli bombing targeted a hill in the northern Gazan city of Jabalia. Palestinian sources reported that three Palestinian homes were affected by the Israeli attacks; one was directly hit by large shrapnel.

 

Medical sources have confirmed that there were no casualties.

Israel claimed the attacks came in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel that caused fires in several fields in border towns.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

