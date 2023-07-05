Israeli-Russian commentator is abducted in Iraq

ALBAWABA- The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that an armed Shiite group is holding an Israeli-Russian citizen captive in Iraq. The detained individual, identified as Elizabeth Tsurkov, is said to be alive, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Tsurkov, a former Israeli soldier and a well-known commentator on Syrian affairs disappeared in March during a visit to Baghdad. The circumstances surrounding her abduction are still unclear, but sources suggest she was kidnapped from a house in Baghdad's Karrada neighborhood.

Iraqi security sources have denied reports linking an Iranian citizen to the kidnapping, while the Russian embassy in Baghdad has stated that it has no information regarding Tsurkov's situation.

Tsurkov's work, which included close contact with opposition activists and foreign-backed extremist groups in Syria, has drawn attention and controversy. While critical of Israeli policies towards Palestinians, she has also faced criticism for downplaying Israeli involvement in the Syrian conflict.