Israeli settler wounded in response to Khader Adnan's death

ALBAWABA - Resistance groups in Tulkarem carried out a shooting attack on Tuesday wounding an Israeli settler in response to the death of Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khader Adnan.

Khader Adnan, who was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, died after a long hunger strike in an Israeli jail, Israeli officials revealed.

According to reports, the Palestinian prisoner had been on a hunger strike for about three months.

Israeli sources revealed this morning that a setter was lightly wounded in a suspected shooting attack near Avnei Hefetz in the West Bank in response to the death of the Palestinian prisoner after 86 days of hunger strike.

Quds news reported that "Quick Response" groups in the Tulkarm Brigade confirmed that one of its resistance members carried out the operation that wounded a settler, and announced that "its operations are continuing on all contact points and bypass roads."

Furthermore, the Israeli military said that three rockets were launched from Gaza Strip toward open areas in the country shortly after the death of Islamic Jihad member Khader Adnan.