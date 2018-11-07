Israeli Settlers Attack School Near Nablus, Two Students Injured

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian (Twitter)

Two Palestinian students were injured when Israeli settlers attacked a school near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

“Two students were injured, one with live ammunition in his hand and another with a stone in the head,” it said in a statement.

“Three Palestinian parents were also injured with rubber bullets while they were evacuating their children from the school,” it added.

The injuries occurred when a group of settlers attacked the school in the village of Qurif near Nablus, according to Mazen Shihadeh, head of the area’s local council.

“The settlers were backed by Israeli troops who fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas inside the school,” he said.

It remains unclear why the settlers attacked the school.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the incident.

More than 650,000 Jewish settlers now live on 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settlers “outposts” (built without its approval) across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.

This article has been adapted from its original source.